Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 677 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

VRNT stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Recommended Stories

