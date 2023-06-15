Reviewing Urbana (UBAAF) and The Competition

Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,115 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Urbana to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urbana and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Urbana alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbana 0 0 0 0 N/A Urbana Competitors 988 4170 5298 78 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Urbana’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urbana has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urbana N/A N/A 10.19 Urbana Competitors $460.54 million $2.76 million 7.32

This table compares Urbana and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urbana’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Urbana. Urbana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Urbana pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urbana pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 740.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Urbana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urbana and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbana N/A N/A N/A Urbana Competitors 371.65% 7.79% 4.91%

Summary

Urbana competitors beat Urbana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urbana

(Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.