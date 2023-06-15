Reviewing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 7.19 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.19 Bit Digital $32.30 million 8.35 -$105.30 million ($1.34) -2.44

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bakkt and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 70.14%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21% Bit Digital -326.03% -77.17% -68.64%

Summary

Bakkt beats Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.