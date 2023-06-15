Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $667,001.91

Request (REQ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $70.75 million and approximately $667,001.91 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,037.53 or 1.00093924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0725771 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $537,444.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

