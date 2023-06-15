Render Token Price Reaches $1.82 (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $663.59 million and approximately $86.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00007167 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

