Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

