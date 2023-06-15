REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 4.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.78. 29,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 406,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
