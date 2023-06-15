REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 4.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.78. 29,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 406,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

