Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $771.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.93 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

