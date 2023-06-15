ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 221.8% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 214.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.22 million and $391.37 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 221.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00295112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.