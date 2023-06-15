Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

6/15/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $168.00.

6/9/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00.

6/8/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $160.00.

6/7/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $175.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $138.00 to $150.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $150.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $170.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $175.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $145.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $146.00.

6/2/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $145.00.

5/26/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $165.00.

5/12/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $127.00.

5/9/2023 – Zscaler had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/9/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00.

5/8/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $148.00.

5/1/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.34. 2,170,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

