Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 12.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) fell 12.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.02 and last traded at $89.03. 309,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,151,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.22.

Specifically, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $197,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

