Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $102.22 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.