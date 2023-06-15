Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

