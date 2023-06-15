RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $21.10

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $22.10. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 26,841 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $722.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

