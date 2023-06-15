Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003257 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.