Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 395,733 ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 395,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

ECARX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECXWW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

ECARX Profile

ECARX Holdings, Inc develops hardware and software solutions for the development of connected, automated, and electrified mobility. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set, as well as operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China.

