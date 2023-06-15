Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 128,137 Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,137 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 16.60% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 16.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $1,244,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

