Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 609,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.00% of A SPAC II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,088,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,988,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

