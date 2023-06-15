Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFIV opened at $10.48 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

