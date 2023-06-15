Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.44% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $9,817,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

