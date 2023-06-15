Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,400 Shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.16% of ClimateRock worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLRC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. ClimateRock has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

