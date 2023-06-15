Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 221,847 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.