Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,001 Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Chain Bridge I worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,420,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 3,269.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 528,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

CBRG stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

