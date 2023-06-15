Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 259,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 262,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 207,830 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Up 0.2 %

SDAC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.41.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

