R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $200,280.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RCM stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

