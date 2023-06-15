Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.70. 2,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

