Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.70. 2,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.