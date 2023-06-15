QUASA (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $353.74

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $353.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,171.69 or 1.00020047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145714 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

