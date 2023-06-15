Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director William C. Griffiths Sells 26,607 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,697.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,186. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $873.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.