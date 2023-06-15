Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Brian Stucki Sells 2,398 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $43,331.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XM opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.