Qtum Trading Down 13.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Qtum has a market cap of $214.82 million and approximately $26.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00008197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.49 or 0.06573877 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00034331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,699,030 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

