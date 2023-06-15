Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $215.72 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.37 or 0.06558365 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,699,256 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.