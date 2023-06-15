Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Lifted by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $40,332,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 109,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

