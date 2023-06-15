Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

