Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29.
