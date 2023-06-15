Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 97,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 305,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 49.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.