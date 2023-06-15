PulteGroup’s (PHM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $74.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

