PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 812,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,271. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $74.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.