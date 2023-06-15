PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $74.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

