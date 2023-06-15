Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,323 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 4.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Public Storage worth $403,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

