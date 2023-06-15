Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGAOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of BGAOY remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.1348 dividend. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

