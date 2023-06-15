ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Up 1%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.75. Approximately 10,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YCS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the third quarter worth about $1,740,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 41.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

