ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. 12,838,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 59,867,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 14.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.