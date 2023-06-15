ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. 12,838,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 59,867,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.
Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.
