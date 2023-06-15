Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.29

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 5984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

