Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 1.2 %

PINC opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Premier has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.