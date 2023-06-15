Portman Square Capital LLP Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 4,107,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,196,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $650,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

