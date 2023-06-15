Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $10.69

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $10.40. Plug Power shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 5,633,105 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.48.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

