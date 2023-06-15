Piper Sandler Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $43.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.