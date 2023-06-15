Piper Sandler Boosts Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $55.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $404,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,196 shares of company stock worth $4,697,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 282,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.