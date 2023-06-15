Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAB. Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB remained flat at $23.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,106. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

