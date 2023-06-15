Phillip Bentley Acquires 154 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($186.91).

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTO stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.30 ($1.20). 891,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,947. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.87 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,770.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.91.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitie Group Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

